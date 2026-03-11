Ghanaian social media personality Karma President has sparked online discussion after predicting a tragic incident in Ghana’s aviation sector

The self-proclaimed prophet, known in private life as Kofi Amoateng, shared the prediction in a video circulating on social media platforms, particularly TikTok

His predictions have sparked mixed reactions online, with some followers expressing concern while others criticise him for spreading alarming forecast

According to the self-styled seer, he received a vision from his oracle in which he saw an aircraft carrying prominent members of the Ghanaian community, including wealthy businessmen and celebrated musicians, involved in a crash.

According to the self-styled seer, he received a vision from his oracle in which he saw an aircraft carrying prominent members of the Ghanaian community, including wealthy businessmen and celebrated musicians, involved in a crash.

Photo credit: SumsumWiase/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He claimed that in the vision, the tragic incident resulted in the deaths of several high-profile passengers on board, an event he said would plunge the country into a sad period of mourning.

Following the alleged vision, Karma President called on spiritual leaders and prayer groups across the country to pray for the safety of aircraft that travel in and out of Ghana.

His content, which he frequently posts on social media platforms, especially TikTok, often divides opinion online, with some followers taking his predictions seriously while others criticise him for sharing alarming forecasts and controversial prophecies.

His content, which he frequently posts on social media platforms, especially TikTok, often divides opinion online, with some followers taking his predictions seriously while others criticise him for sharing alarming forecasts and controversial prophecies.

Karma President shares prophecy about Owusu Bempah

Ghanaian popular spiritual leader, Karma President, has caused a massive stir online with a doom prophecy about the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry, Rev Owusu Bempah.

Photo credit: SumsumWiase/TikTok

In a viral video, the mystic detailed that some enemies of the man of God had summoned him to smaller gods outside Ghana to cause his untimely death.

According to him, the very day Rev Owusu Bempah would slip and fall either in his church or at home, that will be his end, as his attacker claimed he would not give him peace if he did not stop going after him.

Although Karma President did detail what the Ghanaian pastor did to the attacker in question, he warned him to wake up and find ways to avert the attack from influencing him.

“In the spiritual realm, I saw that Rev Owusu Bempah had been summoned to a god who is not based in Ghana. The day he would slip and fall, he might not be able to wake up again.

"The one behind the attack said if the pastor doesn't let him be, he would not allow him to have peace.”

“The pastor should wake up and take action to avert it because it's death being sent his way. I saw a coffin in his church,” Karma President added.

Watch the TikTok video:

Source: YEN.com.gh