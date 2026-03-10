The spiritual leader, Karma President, has criticised the mystic Ajagurajah for constantly cursing his critics on social media

In a video, the Sumsum Wiase icon warned him of a possible mental toll if he did not put a stop to such unacceptable behaviour

This came after the Ajagurajah Movement leader rained massive curses on the content creator, Sabato, on a TikTok live stream

Karma President has criticised the founder and leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, for constantly cursing his critics on social media.

Karma President blasts Ajagurajah over his constant cursing of his critics. Image credit: Ajagurajah, Karma President

Source: Facebook

On Monday, March 9, 2026, Ajagurajah triggered the attention of many after he cursed a TikTok star named Sabato for making derogatory remarks about him.

In a video that has since gone viral, the movement leader is seen in his usual black long attire, holding a bottle of schnapps, calling on his self-acclaimed angels and pouring libation to invoke their wrath against the aforementioned content creator.

Apparently, this is not the first time the spiritual leader has found himself in such a situation; he once cursed the content creator, Young Don, for insulting him.

The action of Ajagurajah has angered Karma President, who has blasted him, sending a strong warning to him.

Watch the TikTok video of Ajagurajah cursing Sabato below:

Karma President jabs Ajagurajah

In a video shared on his official TikTok page, Karma President disclosed that Ajagurajah’s impatience may lead him to a health struggle he never expected.

According to him, the movement leader always wants to prove that he is powerful, but he should know best that working with humans would mean some might offend him.

Karma President, who once exposed Ajaguraja for intimidating Ghanaian youths with curses, claimed there was no need for the Universal Spiritual Outreach leader to go that path with the TikToker Sabato, as he warned him of the consequences of his actions.

“You always want to create spirits, but what you do not know is spirits are not created. What would you gain from cursing Sabato? If you do not take care, you will go mad. From what I see in the spiritual realm, you might end up like the Ghanaian man of God Dito Dito,” he said.

“Focus on helping your followers and stop scaring the youth with your curses. All the saint books you are reading would not help you. You should note that not everyone you have encountered is powerless,” he added.

Watch the TikTok video of Karma President blasting Ajagurajah below:

Spiritual leader Ajagurajah curses TikToker Glogee after she claim he has no power. Image credit: Glogee, Ajagurajah

Source: TikTok

Ajagurajah curses TikToker Glogee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah rained heavy curses on a popular Ghanaian TikTok star, Glogee, during a live session on the social media platform. The spiritual leader extended the invocation to her family, friends and children, sparking a stir.

The spiritual leader accused the content creator of disrespecting and using derogatory statements about him, saying she crossed the line.

Ajagurajah brought out two toy figures, suggesting that they represented Glogee’s children as he made a demonstration during the session.

