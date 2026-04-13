Popular Miami-based influencer Ashlee Jenae has reportedly been found dead in a hotel room during a trip to Tanzania

Her tragic passing is sad to have come days after she got engaged to her supposed long-time boyfriend, and on her birthday

Ashlee Jensen's death has triggered massive reactions on social media, with heartbreaking users sharing sad comments

A well-known Miami-based influencer, Ashlee Jenae, has reportedly died during a trip to Tanzania.

Miami-based influencer Ashlee Jenae found dead on a trip to Tanzania. Image credit: Lene D'aout

Source: Facebook

According to reports, the supposed trip of the 31-year-old was meant to mark a major moment in her life, celebrating both her birthday and her recent engagement to her fiancé Joe McCann.

Although the circumstances surrounding Janae's death have yet to be known, authorities allegedly claimed Ashlee was found hanging.

Unfortunately, what was expected to be a joyous moment for the influencer Ashlee has now become a day full of tragedy as investigations are said to have unfolded to uncover the cause of her death.

The case has triggered attention on social media. While some users are pointing fingers at her fiancé, others claim they suspect she ended her life.

The Instagram post announcing Ashlee Jenae's death is below:

Reactions to Ashlee Jensen's death

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following reports of Ashlee Jenae's tragic death.

Manaloa wrote:

“Hung herself on her birthday and also the day he proposed!!!! I’m not buying that at all!”

Cynthia wrote:

“I suspect her fiancé is involved; something looks off about him.”

Enoch wrote:

“Let the investigation finish. Right now, there are more questions than answers.”

Sara wrote:

“The happiest people are sometimes the saddest people. You never truly know what demons people are fighting in their heads. I am always bubbly and outgoing, but I have depression that I fight every day that no one sees.”

Blawn See wrote:

“Rest in Peace. Young women, always do what you can early in a relationship to escape. Ensure you can take care of yourself so you’re not trapped.”

SHS Student Found Dead In Freezer

A 16-year-old student of Offinso-Namong Senior High School was found dead in a freezer at Barekese. The tragic discovery has left residents in the community reeling.

Metro TV reported that the girl, identified as Rita, was said to be preparing to leave for school ahead of her death.

Details surrounding how she ended up in the freezer remain unclear, and authorities have yet to provide a full account of what happened.

Her mother told reporters that Rita had previously attempted to take her own life by jumping into a well.

The Facebook post detailing the Oda SHS teacher's death is below:

Oda Senior High School had been found dead in his room at the school’s teachers’ bungalow. Image credit: Benison Moses

Source: Facebook

Oda SHS teacher reportedly dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a teacher of Oda Senior High School had been found dead in his room at the school’s teachers’ bungalow in Akyem Oda.

The deceased, identified as 58-year-old Okyere Asamoah, was discovered after colleagues raised concerns over his absence from school for several days.

Their checks led to the discovery of his lifeless body at his home on the school premises.

Source: YEN.com.gh