Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye, the widow of the late Ejisu MP and former Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, has courted attention following her latest advice to women concerning marriage.

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Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye: John Kumah's Widow Sparks Debate With Marital Advice to Women

Source: Facebook

Speaking before her congregation at the Disciples of Christ Ministries on Sunday, April 12, 2026, Apostle Lilian, who remarried in December 2025, a year after her first husband's sudden demise, noted that even though marriage is good, it should never be considered a career.

The late John Kumah's widow advised women to focus on achieving their personal growth and self-development and never sacrifice them for any man.

She said:

"Marriage is good, but it is not a career. Follow your dreams. Don't sacrifice your dream for any man. If he doesn't believe in your dreams, don't believe in his own."

Apostle Lilian claimed that women tend to lose their beauty and become unattractive to their husbands after they become housewives.

The X video is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh