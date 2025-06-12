Former Energy and Education Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been questioned in connection with the procurement of mathematical sets under the Akufo-Addo administration.

The Deputy Attorney General, Justice Srem-Sai told Joy News Prempeh's involvement in the education does not mean the former minister is guilty of any crime.

“He said he’s been going to NIB for a while now. Nobody knew until he said it publicly.”

“You will not be prosecuted unless there is evidence that you were complicit in some of the things you undertook."

Srem-Sai also noted that the Prempeh is also being investigated in relation to other issues related to the Akufo-Addo administration.

Source: YEN.com.gh