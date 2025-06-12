NAPO Questioned as Part of Investigation Into Mathematical Sets Procurement, Other Issues
Former Energy and Education Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been questioned in connection with the procurement of mathematical sets under the Akufo-Addo administration.
The Deputy Attorney General, Justice Srem-Sai told Joy News Prempeh's involvement in the education does not mean the former minister is guilty of any crime.
“He said he’s been going to NIB for a while now. Nobody knew until he said it publicly.”
“You will not be prosecuted unless there is evidence that you were complicit in some of the things you undertook."
Srem-Sai also noted that the Prempeh is also being investigated in relation to other issues related to the Akufo-Addo administration.
Source: YEN.com.gh
