Former Catholic nun Kinse Shako Annastasia went viral after sharing a pointed post about men who lie with remarkable confidence

Kinse Shako Annastasia described specific scenarios many women found instantly recognisable, from denied affairs to cleverly worded misdirections

Her post drew a wave of reactions from social media users who weighed in on her observations about dishonesty in relationships

Former Catholic nun Kinse Shako Annastasia, known for her public exposure of alleged exploitation of nuns by some priests, has sparked a fresh wave of conversation online, this time with a witty and pointed post about dishonest men.

Kinse Shako Annastasia complained that men lie. Photos: Kinse Shako Annastasia.

Source: Facebook

Kinse, who left her congregation after speaking out about alleged misconduct within religious circles, took to Facebook with an observation that quickly resonated with thousands.

She wrote that she had been noticing how effortlessly certain men could tell an untruth, adding:

"I am beginning to see that some men can lie with so much confidence. I sometimes wonder if lying is now part of their curriculum," punctuating the remark with a laughing emoji.

Kinse's vivid scenarios strike a nerve

The ex-nun did not stop at generalisation. She painted two particular pictures that her audience found immediately familiar.

In the first, she described a man who, when asked directly whether he was involved with another woman, holds steady eye contact and confidently denies everything, while a second woman in another part of town is already addressing him as "baby."

What struck Kinse most was the absence of any visible guilt, no trembling, no perspiration, just the calm composure of someone presenting an academic argument.

She also pointed to what she called the misdirection tactic, where a man claims he spent time with someone called "John," only for it to emerge that John was actually a woman.

His defence, she noted, was entirely technical: he had never specified John's gender.

Words are sweet, but actions have subtitles

Beyond the humour, Kinse drew attention to a more damaging category of dishonesty, the kind that tells a woman precisely what she wants to hear in order to keep her close.

Declarations of love, promises of commitment, and talk of a shared future, all delivered convincingly while behaviour tells a completely different story.

"I've learned that words are sweet, but actions have subtitles," she wrote.

She added that she now gives herself time to watch and allow people to disclose who they truly are, since "consistency is very difficult to fake forever."

See the Facebook post below:

Social media users responded in large numbers, with reactions ranging from amusement to solidarity:

Thomas Nsabin said:

"Just get married to understand that there are challenges in every vocation."

Anil Jonathan Ghaji wrote:

"Sis, you are just learning this."

Chibuike Magbo commented:

"Welcome on board."

Kenneth Ozoagbo offered a different perspective:

"Those are not lies; they are generic defensive responses."

Biriga added simply:

"Welcome to the world of cheating."

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Source: YEN.com.gh