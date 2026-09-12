Chander Agarwal, CEO of a logistics company, took his ex-girlfriend Felicia Lee to the Singapore High Court in March 2024 over S$468,000

Agarwal claimed the money covered credit card charges, overseas trips, fengshui master fees, and life insurance premiums he described as loans

The Singapore High Court ruled on the case, with the judge citing a 17th-century playwright in his written judgement

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A Singaporean CEO has walked away from court empty-handed after a judge ruled that the $468,000 (approximately £273,260) he spent on his ex-girlfriend during their relationship was given freely and cannot be recovered.

Chander Agarwal, who runs a logistics company, met former flight attendant Felicia Lee on a flight in 2019. The two entered into a romantic relationship in September 2022, which lasted until December 2023, ending after Agarwal grew suspicious that Lee was having an affair.

Chander Agarwal, CEO of a logistics company, took his ex-girlfriend Felicia Lee to the Singapore High Court in March 2024 over S$468,000. Photo credit: @gettyimages.

Source: Getty Images

CEO loses court case after ex-lover spends over $460,000

After launching his lawsuit in March 2024, Agarwal argued that Lee had taken out a series of "interest-free loans" from him throughout their time together. His claims included S$206,000 in credit card charges, S$129,000 for overseas travel, S$17,000 paid to a fengshui master for her apartment, and S$20,000 towards her life insurance premiums.

Lee pushed back firmly, insisting the money was never lent but rather given as "gifts made out of love and affection."

Senior Judge Lee Seiu Kin sided with Lee, finding that Agarwal's case was undermined by a significant lack of documentary evidence. Most notably, he could not produce any written acknowledgement from Lee that she had received loans or agreed to repay anything.

Man showers his girlfriend with presents. Photo credit: @gettyimages.

Source: Getty Images

Judge rules as CEO sues ex-lover for $460,000

The judge painted a vivid picture of the dynamic between the two, describing Agarwal as "clearly a man of ample means who has expensive tastes" who had been "showering [Lee] with lavish gifts" even before they became a couple. Text messages reviewed by the court showed Lee frequently expressing surprise at the generosity on offer and, on occasion, reluctance to accept it.

The judge found that Agarwal had consistently reassured Lee that he expected nothing back, making it difficult to later reframe those payments as loans.

"The evidence before me clearly shows that the claimant, smitten by the defendant, had showered her with expensive gifts during their relationship," Judge Lee wrote. "Unfortunately, when their relationship ended on a sour note, [Agarwal] became embittered and was determined to extract a price from her."

In closing his written judgement, the judge turned to 17th-century English playwright William Congreve, quoting from the tragedy *The Mourning Bride*: "Heaven has no rage, like love to hatred turn'd, nor hell a fury, like a woman scorn'd." He then added pointedly: "This case shows that such emotion is not the sole province of one gender."

The ruling is not the first time Singapore's courts have dealt with disputes rooted in romantic bitterness.

In early 2023, a man named K Kawshigan filed two lawsuits totalling over S$3 million against a woman who turned down his advances, claiming her rejection caused him emotional trauma and reputational harm. Those suits were struck out, and the woman later counter-sued him for expenses she incurred defending herself from his alleged harassment.

Deborah Adablah shares update on legal case

Earlier,YEN.com.gh wrote about Deborah Seyram Adablah who took to TikTok on September 2, 2026, to respond to reports claiming that her court case had been dismissed.

The Ghanaian social media personality clarified that she and former First Atlantic Bank CFO Ernest Kwasi Nimako are still actively engaged in the legal battle.

In the video, Seyram also cautioned against spreading false information about the case, warning that such reports could discourage other women from pursuing justice through the courts.

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Source: YEN.com.gh