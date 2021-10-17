You said I am incompetent, see you now - Mahama trolls Akufo-Addo and Bawumia

John Mahama feels vindicated by the "troubles" the NPP government is facing

The former president says Akufo-Addo government is paying for calling him incompetent

John Mahama says the NPP administration keeps lying to Ghanaians

Former President John Mahama says the Akufo-Addo-led government has finally experienced the responsibilities and challenges his erstwhile administration faced when in power.

According to him, despite urging the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be circumspect in criticising the NDC government over the management of the economy, they failed and tagged his government as incompetent.

Interacting with the people of the Eastern Region during his ‘Thank you tour’, the former President noted that the incumbent government has been unable to stay true to its words to provide the many developmental projects they assured Ghanaians during the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

The former NDC flagbearer named road construction and access to potable drinking water as some of the projects the incumbent government has failed to execute.

John Mahama said: “I told them you have not been President before so you think it is an easy job. I told them and they didn’t understand me but today, with their own two eyes, they have seen what I was talking about.

“I’ve recently chanced upon a video, where they said ‘We don’t need to borrow to fix the roads. We just have to put toll gates on the roads and we will have enough money to fix all the roads.’ But as I speak, all the roads have been left in deplorable states. Look at the Koforidua roads.”

“They said ‘by the time we finish our first term in government, no village or town in Ghana will have water or toilet problem’. Today, look at the kind of water some citizens are drinking. That is why we said talk is cheap,” he added.

Source: Yen