The GPRTU has advised drivers not to increase transport fares

Drivers are hinting at increasing fares amid high petrol prices

Fuel prices have risen from 4 cedis 20 percent in January to 6 cedis 90 pesewas

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has called for silence on motorists' plans to increase fares.

Drivers are looking for an increase, which they believe will help reduce the impact of rising fuel prices.

GPRTU is expected to hold talks with government on Tuesday, November 9.

High petrol prices: GPRTU begs drivers not to increase transport fares (Photo: Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

The meeting is expected to see the Union lodge its grievances in the hope that it will address the situation.

Ahead of the meeting, GPRTU Secretary-General Godfred Abulbira Adogma explained that "we warn our members to hold on unless the talks on Tuesday are concluded before we know the real line of action."

He told Accra-based Citi FM that the outcome of Tuesday's meeting would determine "whether the fare would be increased or reduced".

According to Mr Adogma, the meeting will also include demands for tax exemptions on petroleum products.

"In fact, we are focused on whether some of the taxes on petroleum products could be eliminated or not, so that is what we intend to achieve by next Tuesday," he said.

Meanwhile, some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have also started raising fuel prices.

