The minister of finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has stated that the remaining 67,000 Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) beneficiaries who have not secured jobs yet, will have their contract extended by one year.

According to him, two employment windows; the YouStart program and a Digital inclusion program will gradually absorb them in batches during the next fiscal.

He made this known during the presentation of the 2022 budget statement and economic policy in Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta Photo credit: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Ofori-Atta said the government will support the beneficiaries to gain access to capital, training, technical skills, and mentoring for their own businesses through the initiative.

“The NABCO program was designed as a temporary stepping stone for young graduates for a period of three years. With over 33,000 trainees already securing jobs, the government will work to ensure that the remaining NABCO trainees are effectively supported to take advantage of the opportunities YouStart presents,” he said.

No public worker was laid off despite impact of COVID-19

In other news, Ofori-Atta has indicated that despite the effects of coronavirus on the economy, no public sector worker was sacked.

He made this known while highlighting the negative impact of covid-19 on the economy

“I am proud to announce that not a single public sector worker was laid off as a result of the impact of the pandemic on our economy and finance," he said.

According to Ofori-Atta, the government still managed to pay public sector workers their monthly salaries.

“We have managed to pay them monthly and we are grateful to the unions for their cooperation in this regard,” Ofori-Atta said.

The finance minister further told parliament that small and medium enterprises have been the hardest hit following the outbreak of the pandemic.

Source: Yen.com.gh