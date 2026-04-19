A young Ghanaian lady demonstrated how to differentiate between an adulterated palm oil and an original one in a video

Her demonstration comes at a time when there seems to be a rise in the adulteration of palm oil with Sudan dye on the market

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the process

A Ghanaian woman has demonstrated a simple method that can be used to determine whether palm oil purchased from the market is adulterated or not.

The lady used items that people have in their homes to demonstrate the method.

Lady teaches how to differentiate original palm oil from adulterated one. Photo credit: Palm oil

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, she used a transparent glass, water and palm oil. The lady filled the transparent glass with water and added palm oil to the same water.

She explained that if the palm oil does not mix with the water but remains on top, then it means it has not been adulterated.

However, if the oil mixes with the water after being poured, it suggests that it has been adulterated.

"If the palm oil were adulterated, the oil would have diffused into the water. The colours of the Sudan dye, for instance, will show. But because this is organic, the palm oil is floating on the water."

Watch the X video below:

Palm oil test stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @thestatenewss on X. Read them below:

@NPKAY24 said:

"It's not that simple. You'll have to consider what's being used to adulterate the oil. Is it water-soluble or not? Is it more or less dense than water? What's its colour in water? The "oil" merely not mixing with water isn't enough proof that it's not been adulterated."

@UmuofiaPresiden wrote:

"If it’s scientifically proven, then this is how @fdaghana should be educating the public 😎."

@ebenezer_annani said:

"That's great, I will be testing before buying then."shows

@YaoMawutorFianu wrote:

"Where's the other half of the test?"

@two_edged said:

"Interesting method, but food testing like this should ideally be backed by proper scientific or FDA standards."

@quophiappiah wrote:

"Very simple and good education. But I don't understand why some are still engaging in this nefarious activity. Greediness all over."

Source: YEN.com.gh