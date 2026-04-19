Gabriel Magalhães avoided a red card after a heated clash with Erling Haaland, sparking major controversy

The incident sparked debate, with Gary Neville and Mike Dean questioning whether a red card should have been shown

Manchester City secured a crucial 2-1 win over Arsenal, closing the gap in the Premier League title race

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The Premier League issued a statement after Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães controversially avoided a straight red card for an apparent headbutt on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

The flashpoint came in the closing stages of the match, sparking immediate debate.

Gabriel controversially avoids a straight red card for a headbutt on Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. Photo: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Commentating on Sky Sports, Gary Neville said: “I can’t believe that’s not a red,” after referee Anthony Taylor opted to show Gabriel only a yellow card. Haaland was also booked following the confrontation.

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean initially supported the on-field decision, stating:

“They have both gone head-to-head. There’s not excessive force by Gabriel, but he has pushed his head towards Haaland a little bit more. Given how the game has gone between those two, I think a yellow card is just about right. But I wouldn’t have been surprised if Gabriel had been sent off.”

However, after reviewing the footage again, Dean revised his stance, admitting:

“Looking at it again, I think he’s very lucky.”

Premier League's statement on Gabriel incident

Shortly after the incident, the Premier League clarified the decision, confirming that VAR had reviewed the moment and agreed with the referee’s call.

The statement read:

“The referee’s decision of no red card was checked and confirmed by VAR, with Gabriel’s action not deemed excessively aggressive or violent.”

Ultimately, the controversy did not alter the final outcome. Manchester City secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, cutting the gap to the league leaders to three points in the closing stages of the 2025–26 season.

Pep Guardiola’s side could move top on goal difference if they beat Burnley away on Wednesday, putting their title destiny firmly in their own hands.

City took the lead in the 16th minute through Rayan Cherki, who finished neatly after impressive footwork inside the box.

Arsenal responded soon after when a major error from Gianluigi Donnarumma gifted them an equaliser. Kai Havertz applied pressure on the goalkeeper, whose mistake allowed the ball to loop into the net.

That goal briefly restored Arsenal’s six-point lead at the top of the table, but Haaland’s second-half strike proved decisive and could be a defining moment in the Premier League title race.

Source: YEN.com.gh