Chaos at UDS as Armed Men Reportedly Disrupt Vice Chancellor Appointment Meeting

Unidentified armed men reportedly stormed a UDS Council meeting on Monday, April 13, 2026, disrupting the selection process for a new Vice Chancellor

The incident forced proceedings to an abrupt halt after the intruders allegedly demanded that the selection process be stopped

A source said the development has sparked questions about how the armed men gained access to the closed-door meeting

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A group of unidentified armed men reportedly stormed the University for Development Studies (UDS) to disrupt a meeting to select a new Vice Chancellor.

According to a publication by GhanaWeb, the incident, which occurred on Monday, April 13, 2026, saw members of the UDS Council reviewing three shortlisted candidates when the armed men stormed the meeting to bring proceedings to an abrupt end.

Chaos at UDS as armed men reportedly disrupt the appointment of a new vice chancellor. Photo credit: UDS/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Further reports indicate that the men walked into the meeting and demanded that the council end the selection process.

Two of the individuals, according to the report, were said to have been armed with pistols, raising concerns about how they gained access to the meeting, which was being held behind closed doors.

“They walked to the Chairman, who later placed a call to someone we don’t know, and the meeting was brought to an abrupt end,” a source told Joy News.

“My question is, how did they know where the meeting was being conducted, and where was the security? I believe it was planned,” the source added.

The source, who spoke to Joy News, also recounted a similar occurrence in 2021 during the appointment of a Vice Chancellor.

Owing to this, the source argued that tighter security should have been put in place to avert a repeat.

“From what happened in 2021, they should have beefed up security to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” the source said.

President John Mahama rewards the University for Development Studies (UDS) football team with GH¢500,000 after its World University Football Games triumph.

Source: UGC

Mahama gifts GH¢500k to UDS football team

Meanwhile, President John Mahama rewarded the University for Development Studies (UDS) football team with GH¢500,000 after its World University Football Games triumph.

President Mahama described their triumph as an extraordinary achievement.

He also said it was a marker that Ghanaian youth can compete and excel anywhere in the world when given the right opportunity and support.

“You have brought immense pride and glory to Ghana by winning the World University Football Games, beating no meaner team than Brazil.”

The president urged the UDS players to remain disciplined and committed to both education and sports.

The Vice-Chancellor of UDS, Professor Seidu Al-Hassan, who led the delegation, thanked the President for his support of the university.

Professor Al-Hassan also expressed gratitude to the government for passing the University for Development Studies Act, 2025 (Act 1143) and appealed for more support to expand sports and academic facilities.

UDS makes history at university football games

YEN.com.gh reported that the University for Development Studies (UDS) had made history after winning the FISU World University Football Tournament.

The team played against the defending champions, Brazil’s Paulista University, in the final on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Ghanaians on social media took to their timelines to celebrate the win and congratulate the UDS football team for their great work.

Source: YEN.com.gh