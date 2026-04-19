The Minority in Parliament claimed the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) has failed to be transparent to Ghanaians

Vincent Assafuah, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, indicated that the NPRA did not comply with a formal RTI request

The MP indicated that the NPRA used the principles from the IOPS to deny his Right to Information request

The Minority in Parliament accused the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) of refusing to be transparent by failing to comply with a formal Right to Information request.

Vincent Assafuah, Old Tafo MP, claims NPRA has defied the RTI law. Photo credit: Vincent Assafuah

Source: Facebook

The caucus earlier accused the NPRA of salary doubling for its Chief Executive Officer, Chris Boadi-Mensah, without board approval, as well as a politically motivated transfer of staff said to be costing the pension fund close to one million Ghana cedis.

These claims have, however, been denied by the NPRA.

In a press conference held on Sunday, April 19, 2026, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, said the NPRA's public response did not directly address the actual issues raised.

He also indicated that the Authority's use of principles from the International Organisation of Pension Supervisors (IOPS) to deny his Right to Information request was legally flawed.

He insisted that the NPRA needed to be held accountable for its actions and added that its silence on key issues appears deliberate.

"On March 17 2026, as part of my constitutional oversight responsibility, I submitted a formal Right to Information request to the NPRA seeking specific and verifiable data on matters relating to the management of Ghana’s pension space. That request was refused."

"The NPRA, in an attempt to shield itself from scrutiny, chose to rely on IOPS principles, which are not binding under Ghanaian law and cannot override the clear provisions of the Right to Information Act. When a public authority refuses lawful disclosure, it raises more questions than answers,” he added.

Source: YEN.com.gh