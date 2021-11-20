There will be protests against the 2022 budget

The protest will be organized by the organizers of the "Fix the Country" movement.

Police officials gave permission for the November 26 protests in Accra

The organizers of the #FixTheCountry Movement conference said they would protest on November 26, to register their dissatisfaction with the 2022 Budget.

In a statement on Friday, the organizers said they had informed the Ghanaian police force of their intentions and were ready to take to the streets to express their disgust.

Budget 2022: Police approves FixTheCountry Movement protests on November 26. Photo: Getty Images

According to leaders of the civil society, certain aspects of the Budget are "ridiculous" in nature, which is why their decision to resent it.

They also claim that the 2022 Budget calls for "intentional fraud" and "untruthfulness and real accountability", a situation that organizers say they will not tolerate.

Therefore, they urge the 275 Members of Parliament to appropriately reject the 2022 Budget proposals, which are tabled in Parliament on 17 November.

The protest is expected to begin at the Tema Station in Accra, near the National Hockey Stadium, after which the protesters will march in front of the House of Representatives.

Members of the #FixTheCountry Movement also wish to indulge all well-meaning people and the media to support their targeted protest and provide them with the necessary support.

