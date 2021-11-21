An increase in government services is to improve revenue

These services will increase by at least 15 percent from 2022

Services include driver's license, passport among others

The government is committed to increasing the cost of all services by at least 15%.

According to the 2022 Budget Statement presented by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta (Wednesday, November 17, 2021), this directive will be effective from January 2022 with the prior approval of the Minister of Finance.

Government charges on passport and driver's license applications et al to increase by 15 percent. Photo: Getty Images

According to the documents, new costs will be adjusted annually according to the inflation rate. The budget also stipulates that new funds will be reviewed automatically every five years.

He said, “Review the Fees and Charges with an average increase of at least 15% by 2022 and thereafter be subject to an annual automatic adjustment to the rate of inflation as published by the Ghana Statistical Service, but with the prior approval of the Minister of Finance.

“Fees and costs should, however, be considered normal every five years. The effective date is 1 January 2022, ”said the budget.

All government services such as vehicle registration and driver's licensing by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), issuance of birth and death certificates by the Birth and Death Registry, issuance of passports by the Passport Office will, among other things, be affected. a new standard.

This government proposal is part of a number of strategies developed by the government to increase domestic revenue.

