Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has denied allegations that he was the cause of a parliamentary dispute

A majority in parliament has been outspoken about the presence of the secretary-general

Asiedu Nketiah says his presence in the public gallery was constitutional

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has justified his presence in Parliament on the day of the adoption of the 2022 budget.

I did nothing wrong - NDC's Asiedu Nketiah justifies presence in parliament.

According to him, he made no mistake about sitting in the Public Gallery of the Parliamentary Chamber even after the Speaker ordered all Ministers who were not members of Parliament to leave because he had come to see what was happening that day.

“I came to live in a public place. I was not talking to anyone. I was just sitting there looking at things. So how do you see me and say ‘Asiedu Nketia is in the room so he has to go’ while other members of the public gallery were in the gallery? ” told JoyNews Kwesi Parker-Wilson after leaving the room.

Asiedu Nketia's presence in Parliament on Friday, November 27, 2021, created many drama.

The NDC Secretary-General, who is also a member of the House of Representatives, visited the House to look into the matter but his presence was annulled by the House of Commons.

