Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency has bought some boxes of medical equipment yet to be shipped to Ghana

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the equipment are to help facilitate the Tagadzi Polyclinic Theatre Project in his constituency

According to him, quality healthcare remains his priority in his constituency

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed some boxes of medical equipment he has procured for his constituents.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, he revealed on his official Facebook page that the boxing day offered him the opportunity to share contents of special boxes.

According to him, the boxes contain a wide variety of medical equipment he ordered which are about to be shipped from the US to Ghana for the Tagadzi Polyclinic Theatre Project in his constituency.

A collage of Ablakwa and some medical equipment

Source: Facebook

Ablakwa revealed that the newly constructed theatre, which will be commissioned by the first quarter of 2022, will be the first fully equipped theatre for the Juapong-Podoe-Torgorme-Fodzoku-Dorfor Adidome-Tagadzi-Volo-Torgodo enclave.

He added that quality healthcare remains his priority in his constituency, as he together with his constituents, will create a proud legacy.

Below are the photos shared of the equipment;

1. Some of the boxes containing some medical supplies opened to reveal its contents.

2.A photo of some sophisticated medical equipment.

3. Boxes yet to be shipped to Ghana sitting on shelves in a warehouse in the US.

4. A closer view of the medical equipment the Tagadzi Polyclinic Theatre will be having.

His action has once again drawn reactions from his many followers.

Below are some reactions captured by YEN.com.gh

Patrick Fynn believes it is a huge investment

Wow. This is an admirably huge investment.

Awudu Abdul Wahab said he envied the people of his constituency

I really envy the good people of North Tongu, God has really sent you guys an Angel as an MP. Keep the good work sir God really has a greater plan for you. May God guide and protect you and your family. Merry Christmas to you sir.

Bolnaba Hamidu Gaffar sarcastically referred to him as the only member of parliament in Ghana.

You are the only MP we have in Ghana the rest are only there to say ‘yeahhhhh yeah’ and take their salaries at the end of the month. God bless you as for the presidency you will chop some in some few years to come.

Roger Gbedawo said other MPs must learn from his example to make their constituencies better.

In opposition, you're setting the standard very high, more blessings upon you and your household. Other MPs must replicate this in their constituencies to make Ghana a better country.

Alonso Hipson said he needs to organise a forum to teach his other colleague MPs.

Pls Hon. Organize a forum and teach the other NDC MPs how to develop their constituencies

Nanabea Adiepena Kani Harris was concerned if the health personnel would use them judiciously as well as properly maintain them.

You're doing an amazing job. My concern is whether the health personnel are going to be prepared to be trained on how to use these equipments and then also maintain them. It's a good step in the right direction.

Phanuel Dzigba-Sosu said he has fulfilled the social responsibilities expected of him.

Awesome, awesome. This is indeed what the constituent wants. You are just exceptional honourable, God bless you abundantly. You have fulfilled one of the social responsibilities expected from you. Keep it up.

Ablakwa organises free eye-screening

Meanwhile, Ablakwa has chalked a number of successes when it comes to intervening in health matters of his constituency.

Recently, he organised a six-day free eye screening for members of his constituency.

The North Tongu MP'S Free Eye Screening Outreach commenced in Mafi Dedukope on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The screening was aimed at providing pro-bono eye care service and also handing out at least 10,000 eyeglasses to those who needed them.

In addition to free medications, free eye surgeries were carried out by our visiting specialists using theatres at the Battor Catholic Hospital.

Multiple mobile teams of these volunteer eye specialists traversed all six traditional areas from 9 am to 4 pm daily.

