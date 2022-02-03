Outspoken media personality and Onua TV/FM morning show host, Captain Smart, has finally been released from the custody of National Security.

He went straight on air on Onua FM to narrate everything that went on during his detention.

3news.com reports that Captain Smart revealed being driven on the streets of Accra for about three hours before he was taken to the Greda Estate Police Station.

Upon arrival at the police station, Captain Smart said he went straight to sleep because he felt very exhausted and sleepy from the drive.

He revealed that he was not touched by anyone at the police station, stressing that not even a feather was used on him.

Captain Smart stressed that all that he is going through will not stop him from making his voice on a matter known because many world leaders have also been through it.

We have key political leaders such as Nelson Mandela, John Agyekum Kufuor, and Martin Luther King Junior who were jailed at one time before seeking the freedom of their people, this is nothing to move me, Captain Smart indicated.

He added that he has a “destination” for the country and that it is simply to have a “new Ghana”.

Captain Smart said when he woke up from his sleep in the night, he was blessed with several ideas, many of which he has scribbled in a 16-page document.

