Popular media personality, Captain Smart, is being investigated following some allegations levelled against him

A group has accused him of bribery and fraud in a business they transacted but that did not go well as expected

Though Captain Smart is said to have denied some of the allegations, the police say they have evidence of his fraudulent acts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Outspoken Ghanaian media personality, Captain Smart, is said to be under investigation by the police following some criminal accusations brought against him.

According to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanacelebrities.com, Captain Smart is being accused by a group of fraud.

The report has it that one woman called Gifty Twumasi had a piece of land that was being used as a taxi rank in front of her shop at Achimota, Mile 7 to be precise.

A collage of Captain Smart. Photo credit: @captain_nana_smart/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A private developer expressed interest in the land but had a hard time developing the land as the drivers tried to foil all attempts on claims that they knew that land was reserved land and not belonging to any private individual.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After all attempts to stop the private developer failed, Gifty Twumasi and the drivers turned to Captain Smart, known in private life as Blessed Godsbrain Smart, for help.

Captain Smart was said to have used his influence and access to the airwaves to draw the attention of the Minister of Roads and Highways Mr. Kwesi Amoako-Atah, who in turn stopped the project.

According to the police report, Gifty Twumasi and the taxi drivers rewarded Captain Smart with an amount of GH¢10,000 for bringing them results.

Captain Smart further promised to lead the group to see the minister but he was unsuccessful.

Thus the group followed up with an amount of GH25,000 for him to give to the minister so they could meet him.

However, Captain Smart is reported to have said he received only GHC10,000 from the group.

The CID said there is evidence against Captain Smart for the offenses of defrauding by false pretenses and accepting or giving bribes to corrupt a public officer.

The police said an investigation is being concluded to prosecute the journalist.

Captain Smart arrested

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, the Nima Divisional Police Command picked up Captain Smart.

He was arrested following some unsavory pronouncements that hinge on the country's peace and security, the Ghana Police Service captured in a statement.

YEN.com.gh is following up on the latest development and will update readers when there is fresh information.

Source: YEN.com.gh