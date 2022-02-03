Popular media person, Captain Smart, is reported to have gone missing while in the custody of National Security

He was detained by state security apparatus despite being granted bail by the court and missing the bail requirement

His employers were said to have received the shock of the day when they met his absence at the national security

Captain Smart pleaded not guilty to charges of extortion and abetment to extortion levelled against him by a group

Outspoken media person, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, commonly known as Captain Smart, is reportedly missing from the custody of the National Security 12 hours after he was taken there.

He had been detained earlier by the National Security after the court granted him bail on Wednesday, February 2, 2020, following some charges of extortion and abetment to extortion brough against him.

He had pleaded not guilty to two respective counts of charges of extortion and abetment to extortion.

Captain Smart. Photo credit: @captain_smart/Instagram

3news.com reports that according to the National Security, there was order from above to bring Captain Smart and one other to the secretariat.

Despite the court granting him bail, Captain Smart was caged for the night even after reportedly meeting the bail conditions.

Top management of Media General, the mother company of Onua FM and Onua TV, where Captain Smart works, was said to have visited the National Security secretariat to see the radio host but he was nowhere to be found.

For further enquiries, the team, including Group Chief Executive Officer Beatrice Agyemang moved to the Ministries Police Station but they were told he was not in the records to have been there.

It has now become a matter of worry to all, particularly staff of Media General, as to where Captain Smart is, 3news.com reports

Captain Smart accused of bribery and extortion by group

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Captain Smart, was under investigation by the police following some criminal accusations brought against him.

Captain Smart is being accused by a group of fraud and this landed him in court.

The report has it that one woman called Gifty Twumasi had a piece of land that was being used as a taxi rank in front of her shop at Achimota, Mile 7 to be precise.

A private developer expressed interest in the land but had a hard time developing the land as the drivers tried to foil all attempts on claims that they knew that land was reserved land and not belonging to any private individual.

After all attempts to stop the private developer failed, Gifty Twumasi and the drivers turned to Captain Smart, known in private life as Blessed Godsbrain Smart, for help.

Captain Smart was said to have used his influence and access to the airwaves to draw the attention of the Minister of Roads and Highways Mr. Kwesi Amoako-Atah, who in turn stopped the project, but ended up extorting money from the group.

