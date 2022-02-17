Pamela Djamson-Tettey appointed new MD of Ghana Airports Company Limited

GACL has appointed Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey as its new Managing Director days after the former vacated the post

Madam Djamson-Tettey takes over from Mr Yaw Kwakwa who is said to have resigned from the position

However, reports that went round in the media had it that Mr Kwakwa was sacked by President Akufo-Addo

The Ghana Airports Company Limited has appointed Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey as its new Managing Director following the vacation of the post by Mr Yaw Kwakwa.

According to a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh on citinewsroom.com, Madam Djamson-Tettey is said to have over 25 years of proven track record in Senior Management, including nine years in the mining industry, nine years in the manufacturing sector and five years in the power sector.

Madam Djamson-Tettey is described as well-networked, with a confident approach and integrity.

She was further described as strategically astute, possesses a strong ability to build sustainable relationships, with excellent interpersonal communication and language skills.

“Pamela has excellent analytical skills with a strong bias for Political Science, Government Relations, Community Relations, Environment, International relations and Diplomatic Protocols,” the statement added.

From 2001 to 2009, Madam Djamson-Tettey was the Executive Director and Director of Corporate Relations at Diageo Ghana — Guinness Ghana Breweries (GGBL).

As a member of the Board of Directors of GGBL and a key member of the GGBL Executive team, her responsibilities included a wide range of business-critical agendas including; Corporate Communications, Public Policy, Stakeholder Engagement, Strategic Planning, Corporate Brand Reputation, Sustainable Development and being the key Spokesperson for GGBL.

Madam Djamson-Tettey holds a BA degree in International Relations from the United States International University Herts, UK, and San Diego California, USA (1982-1985), Postgraduate Diploma (Merit), Politics & Diplomacy, University of Kent at Canterbury, UK (1985 – 1986) and an MA degree in International Relations, University of Kent at Canterbury, UK (1986-1987).

She is also an accredited member of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana.

Mr Yaw Kwakwa sacked

Her appointment comes after GACL’s previous Managing Director, Yaw Kwakwa, submitted his resignation, according to a statement from the company.

Initial reports had it that Mr. Kwakwa had been dismissed by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

His departure followed the controversy over McDan aviation being asked to indefinitely suspend the use of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) Terminal 1 for private jet services.

Former GACL MD first saw his termination letter on social media

Metro TV presenter Bridget Otoo claimed that the immediate past boss of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Mr Yaw Kwakwa, found out about his sacking on social media.

In a post made on her official Twitter page and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Bridget Otoo indicated that Mr Yaw Kwakwa was on official duties when he noticed that he was no longer at post.

Bridget Otoo noted that the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited was actually on tour at the McDan private jet terminal when he saw his sack letter online.

