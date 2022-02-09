Yaw Kwakwa: Former GACL MD first saw his termination letter on social media

Bridget Otoo has alleged that sacked boss of the GACL found out about the termination of his appointment on social media

The Metro TV news anchor said Mr Yaw Kwakwa was touring the McDan private jet terminal when he chanced on the letter

Mr Kwakwa received his sack letter through a letter from THe Transport ministry believed to have come from President Akufo-Addo

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Metro TV presenter Bridget Otoo has claimed that the immediate boss of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Mr Yaw Kwakwa, found out about his sacking on social media.

In a post made on her official Twitter page and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Bridget Otoo indicated that Mr Yaw Kwakwa was on official duties when he noticed that he was no longer at post.

Bridget Otoo noted that the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited was actually on tour at the McDan private jet terminal when he saw his sack letter online.

Photos of Yaw Kwakwa, Akufo-Addo and Bridget Otoo

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The Metro TV host, wrote:

"The MD of GACL just found out on social media that he’s bn sacked while touring the Macdan Private Jet terminal.

Cold!

E-sacking. - E Levy- e-government."

Yaw Kwakwa sacked

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mr Yaw Kwakwa had been sacked by the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A letter announcing the sack of the GACL MD was first sighted on the Twitter page of journalist, Francis Abban.

The letter is reported to have been channelled to the now former MD of GACL through the Transport Ministry.

Source: YEN.com.gh