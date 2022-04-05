A review application filed by Tsatsu Tsikata on behalf of Assin North MP, James Quayson, has been dismissed by a panel of Supreme Court judges

The judges said the review seeking to stop an earlier ruling that the Assin North MP must stop holding himself as an MP lacked merit

The panel of judges ruled unanimously on Tuesday in what many say sets the stage for a by-election for the Assin North seat.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana's Supreme Court has dismissed an application filed by Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, the lawyer for embattled Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson.

A report by 3 News said the panel of judges who decided on the review application unanimously dismissed it as lacking merit.

Assin North MP, James Gyekye Quayson, has been asked to stop holding himself as a lawmaker. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Facebook

The application had prayed the Supreme Court to set aside its March 8, 2022 judgement that ordered the MP to file his defence in a case seeking to stop him from holding himself as a lawmaker.

Many believe this finally sets the stage for a by-election for the Assin North seat.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In July this year, a High Court in Cape Coast ruled that Mr Quayson must stop holding himself as an MP for Assin North.

Presiding judge, Justice Kwasi Boakye, ordered for fresh elections to conducted in the constituency.

Justice Boakye explained that Mr Quayson was not qualified to contest the election because his certificate of denouncing his allegiance to Canada was issued in November 2020.

But he filled his application to contest the seat in October 2020.

The Constitution makes it illegal for a person holding allegiance to another country to contest public office in Ghana.

Since then, the MP has been fiercely fighting the ruling by the High Court.

Tsatsu Tsikata Files Processes To Block Injunction Hearing Against Assin North MP

Tsatsu Tsikata, lead counsel for embattled MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, blocked a hearing to determine if the lawmaker must continue holding himself as such.

The court was expected today to begin determining if the MP, after a substituted service of the ruling of a High Court in Cape Coast, can still hold himself as an MP while an appeal hearing of the ruling is ongoing.

The High Court in Cape last year July ruled to annul the parliamentary polls of Assin North, stating that Mr Quayson owed allegiance to another country other than Ghana when filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.

Source: YEN.com.gh