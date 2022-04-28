The governing NPP delegates will begin a congress Thursday to elect constituency executives for the party

At least four flashpoints, including Dome-Kwabenya and Odododiodio, have been identified in the Greater Accra Region

Police have been in consultation with the party to beef up security at the violent hotspots before the elections begin

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) holds constituency elections on Thursday, April 28, 2022, police have beefed up security at known violence hotspots.

Chairman of the party in the Greater Accra Region, Divine Agorhom, said Dome Kwabenya and Odododiodioo are among the flashpoints that the party has asked police to target.

He revealed that the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has been petitioned to put enough boots on the ground to ensure a peaceful process.

He added that there are two other hotspots in the Greater Accra Region aside from Dome-Kwabenya and Odododiodio, but they will not be made public for security reasons.

The NPP’s Annual Constituency Delegates Congress will span seven days, April 28 to May 4, 2022.

Krowor and Ningo Prampram will not participate in the constituency elections over unsolved issues.

In a statement, the party has said that the congress will proceed through the May 2 and May 3, 2022, public holidays.

After the constituency congress, the National Delegates Congress will follow from July 14, 2022, to July 16, 2022.

The governing party hopes to hold on to power after 2024 after the two terms under Nana Akufo-Addo.

The NPP has termed its agenda to win the 2024 elections as "Breaking The 8".

