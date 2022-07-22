A politician affiliated with the governing NPP has said a recent poll that found Mahama was leading Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen for the 2024 presidential elections is fake

Kwadwo Poku said the poll by Global InfoAnalytics was sponsored by the NDC because the findings are untenable

He said the poll results were part of a grand plan by the opposition NDC to sway public perception

A politician hoping to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections has discredited a recent opinion poll by Global InfoAnalytics.

The survey found that former President John Mahama was ahead of his closest contenders, Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen, as the favourite to win the presidential elections in 2024.

Kwadwo Poku has said the poll could not be reliable because no Ghanaian would want the former president to return because he failed the first time.

Kwadwo Poku (L) and John Mahama. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama

Source: Facebook

He told Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV that many things show that the NDC sponsored the poll.

"I am telling you. Go through the report and look at it properly, it's sponsored by the NDC. Are you telling me that Ghanaians will tell you that John Mahama is the best to lead the country? Really?" he sounded surprised.

He said after studying the report, he found that many things stated were not new.

"It's a fact nobody can deny that the government is not doing well, but I am challenging [Global InfoAnalytics] they should go around and do a survey, against John Mahama and me (Kwadwo Poku) and bring that survey if John Mahama will win. I will sponsor if they want to do it," he bragged.

He said what the Global InfoAnalytics has done was to take the weakest link, Dr Bawumia.

"They [NDC] know that if Dr Bawumia emerges the flagbearer, they will win, but they will have the biggest shock of their lives. You see, NDC have an agenda, and they cannot dictate to us who will be our flagbearer.

"Who would want John Mahama back as President? he quizzed.

He suggested that the NPP could also easily pay a phoney pollster to publish a report to favour the party.

"If you guys want us to start these things, we have money and we can start some of these things and John Mahama will get zero. We want competent to lead this country not mediocrity," he reiterated.

