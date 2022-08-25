The Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya South, Emmanuel Anhwere, was chased out by angry youth of the constituency

The MP was in the constituency for an official engagement when the youth pounced on him

Videos sighted by YEN.com.gh revealed the MP being chased by some of the cutlass-wielding youth

Angry youth of the Atwima Nwabiagya Constituency have pounced on their MP and chased him out of the area over the deplorable roads there.

The visibly agitated youth, who have lamented the poor state of their roads, took advantage of an official engagement by their MP, Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, to register their protest.

Emmanuel Anhwere, NPP MP for Atwima Nwabiagya South Image Credit: @emmanuel.agyeianhwere

Source: Facebook

Before the community engagement, the MP had a meeting request with the village chief of the Amanchia community turned down.

As if on cue, the residents of Kobeng, Seidi, and Amanchia, taking a leaf from the booklet of their chief, accosted their MP and demanded answers as to timelines for fixing their roads, especially the Wiawso-Antoakrom one.

According to them, the road had been earmarked for rehabilitation more than three years ago, yet nothing is being done.

They claim the contractor has abandoned the site, leaving the road littered with potholes that have hindered the area's smooth traffic flow.

Despite pleas for the agitated residents to exercise restraint, the adamant youth, amid shouts on top of their voices, heckled their once beloved MP.

In the ensuing melee, some youth pulled out daggers and machetes and menacingly approached the MP.

Sensing danger, he bolted in his V8 vehicle with the angry youth in tow.

As part of the Parliamentary recess, the MP has been engaging constituents and bringing them up to speed with the various stages of development of some of the infrastructural projects he has embarked on.

He becomes the latest after Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was pelted with sachet water and stones by residents of Suame, who also protested the deplorable state of their roads.

E/R: Uneasy tension hit Amanase as irate youth block Accra-Kumasi highway; police fire warning shots

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported how there was uneasy tension brewing at Amanase, a community near Suhum along the Accra-Kumasi highway.

Some irate youth of the community blocked the highway in protest of reckless driving after a speeding vehicle crushed an elderly man to death. They burnt tyres during the spontaneous protest, causing massive vehicular traffic.

Source: YEN.com.gh