Former President Mahama says the biased nature of the Judiciary is an existential threat to Ghana's democracy

Mr Mahama expressed worry over the broken image of the country's Judiciary, which he says has led to the ordinary citizen poking fun at judges

The 2020 NDC flagbearer believes only a new Chief Justice will be able to restore the public trust and confidence the citizen has in the Judiciary

Former President John Mahama is advocating for a new Chief Justice to help restore the public trust and confidence in the Judiciary.

According to him, the current perceived bias of the country's justice system is an existential threat to its democracy.

President Mahama and the Chief Justice, Anin Yeboah Image credit: John Dramani Mahama/@TataleTv

The comments of the former President follow widespread criticisms of the country's judges and magistrates in the adjudication of cases. Not left out of this criticism are the Lord Justices of the Supreme Court, who some have nicknamed the 'Unanimous SC' after the unanimity in their rulings on political cases involving the opposition NDC.

At the NDC's Lawyers' Conference on Sunday, August 28, 2022, Mr Mahama expressed worry over the Judiciary's image.

"If people are not poking fun about politics and inducements being used to sway the hand of justice in the lower courts, then it is poking fun and making statements about the 7-0 of the 'Unanimous FC'".

He also called on the Judiciary to do all in its power to erase the widely held perception of some citizens' bias against it.

He added that only a new Chief Justice could repair the broken image of the Judiciary.

Source: YEN.com.gh