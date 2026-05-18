An old video of Ernest Owusu Bempah predicting a by-election in Asante Akim North has resurfaced following the arrest of MP OK Frimpong

In the clip, he warned that electing an independent candidate would trigger a by-election within a year

The video has gained traction amid reports that the MP is being held abroad over alleged money laundering investigations

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An old video featuring the prominent and controversial Ghanaian politician, Ernest Owusu Bempah, has resurfaced and is heavily circulating online following the recent arrest of the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, popularly known as OK Frimpong.

In the viral video clip, the outspoken politician is heard predicting doom for the Asante Akim North MP. He explicitly stated that a by-election would hit the area roughly a year after OK Frimpong secured the parliamentary seat.

An old video of Owusu Bempah predicting a by-election in the Asante kim North Constituency resurfaces after Ohene Kwame Frimpong’s arrest in the Netherlands. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

“If you vote for an independent candidate, there will be a by-election in the constituency exactly one year into his tenure,” he said.

“Dear people of Agogo, please let no one deceive you. I am advising you that if you vote for an independent candidate, there will be a by-election in Asante Akim North within three weeks or one year after the election. We do not want to go for a by-election, and I know what I am talking about,” he boldly predicted.

It is unclear exactly when Owusu Bempah made these remarks; however, the video appears to have been recorded during a live radio programme in the run-up to the December 7, 2024, general elections.

Watch the video on TikTok below:

OK Frimpong contested MP as independent candidate

OK Frimpong, a popular entrepreneur and philanthropist, contested the December 7, 2024, parliamentary elections as an independent candidate, successfully defeating the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, to claim the seat.

The resurfacing of Owusu Bempah’s video comes on the heels of major political uncertainty in the constituency.

Just days ago, Ghana’s Parliament confirmed that OK Frimpong had been detained by Dutch security officials at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The Member of Parliament is reportedly facing an international investigation related to large-scale money laundering allegations, a charge he has since partially downplayed through representations in the media, although he remains in foreign custody.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong’s lawyer speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that lawyer Elvis Adu-Ameya said efforts are underway to secure the release of Asante Akim North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong following his arrest in the Netherlands on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

He disclosed that a US-issued bench warrant links the MP to Illinois, with extradition proceedings potentially taking up to a month.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian officials said the arrest warrant was issued weeks earlier, raising concerns over whether the country was duly informed.

Source: YEN.com.gh