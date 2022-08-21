Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia celebrated the second lady, Samira Bawumia attaining 42 years old on Saturday, August 20

He described his wife as a woman with a kind heart, brain, and personality as he thanked the Lord for her life

Social media users consisting of loved ones expressed admiration for the second lady as they wished her happy birthday

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia feted the second lady Samira Bawumia attaining 42 years old with a sweet message on Saturday, August 20.

In a Facebook post, the vice-president described his wife as a woman with a kind heart, brain, and personality as he thanked the Lord for her life.

''Happy birthday to My dear wife Samira Bawumia. You have been blessed with a kind heart, brains, and personality and I thank the good Lord for your life and everything you do for our family. I love you, darling. Enjoy your day,'' he shared with a photo of the second lady.

Photos of Bawumia and Samira Bawumia. Credit: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia/sbawumia

Source: Instagram

Loved ones who trooped the comment section of his post wished Samira Bawumia well.

How Ghanaians reacted on social media

Hamdan Abubakari said:

Happy birthday to her.

Nantomah Mahamadu Badimsugru reacted:

Happy Birthday to Hajia Samira Bawumia. Allah continue to bless you.

Maame Rama Quarshie said:

''Happy Birthday to the finest second lady of the land. Allah bless you this day and forever. Ameen.

Eugene Boakye Antwi MP commented:

Happy birthday to you, Your Excellency Hajia Samira Bawumia. May good fortunes attend you and the family. Do have a great day, Second Lady.

Gyamerah Ebenezer said:

Blessed birthday to you, Madam Second Lady. God be gracious to you and give you peace.

Baguri John commented:

Happy birthday to the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana.

Clement Darko reacted:

Amen Amen happy birthday long leave and good health and more prosperity.

Ishaq Kyei-Brobbey said:

Didn't know you to be such romantic. Happy blessed birthday to our wife. Beautiful Samira.

Alois Mohl commented:

Happy blessed birthday to a great gift to mother Ghana and the family of H.E. The Vice President of a great Nation, Ghana. May your future be blessed even more.

Michael Adu-Carol commented:

Happy birthday to you Your Excellency our 2nd Lady of. The testimony of your husband about you is so wonderful. God bless you so much and keep you safe and sound for your generation. We love you, Madam. Congratulations.

Mandy Klen Williams said:

Happy Happy Birthday H.E Mrs. Blessings and more. May this year bring you all you’ve wished for.

Sylvanus Adjei-Brown reacted:

Happy birthday precious Lady Samira. You are blessed and highly favored. The Lord bless and keep you and increase you more and more.

Ebenezer Yeboah Tuffour said:

Happy and glorious birthday to Her Excellency, the 2nd Lady of the Republic of Ghana. May Allàh continue to bless and keep you. Congratulations, Your Excellency.

