The demands of the Kume Preko Reloaded protesters have been outlined

They include his resignation by Wednesday, November 9 and a constitution of a unity government

They also the Parliament to start a process to impeach the president if he fails to resign

Organisers of the Kume Preko Reloaded demonstration that is among other things demanding the resignation of president Nana Akufo-Addo, his vice and all his cabinet have listed all their reasons.

The protest is led by private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu but has gotten the support of pressure groups Economic Freedom Fighters and FixTheCountry.

"In summary, we are tired. The hardship is enough. We need a Ghana that works for all, not just a few people," demonstrators said in a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh.

President Akufo-Addo's administration has been hit with many demonstrations over the last six years. Source: Getty Images.

Delving deeper into the reasons, the protesters cited the following as the motivation for the Kume Preko Reloaded demonstrations:

1. The President’s mismanagement has brought on Ghanaians severe Hardships

a. Petrol and Diesel were sold at GHS4.46 per litre in 2017 when he took over; today, petrol is GHS17.99 per litre, and Diesel is GHS23.49 per litre

b. The dollar was GHS4.41 when he took over, today it is GHS13.00

c. Pure water was 20 Pesewas when he took over, today it is 60 Pesewas

d. Trotro from Madina to Circle was less than 5 cedis when he took over, today it is almost 8 cedis

e. Two bedroom apartment in Haatso was GHS 800 a month when he took over, today it is GHS 1,600

2. The President and his cronies are living ostentatiously and arrogantly and have no sense of sympathy for the ordinary citizens

a. 33 Landcruiser V8s in his motorcade on average.

b. Government officials don't stay in traffic; they ridewith police escorts while the rest of us sit in traffic

c. The President rents the most expensive jet so that he can bath in the skies

d. He has a Landcruiser V8 and a bodyguard dedicated to carrying his chair around on his trips

e. When we speak, they call us Coconut Heads

3. The President is supervising an incompetent team and refuses to make changes

a. Refuses to sack Ofori Atta

b. Refuses to reshuffle

4. The President is engaging in wasteful spending and misplaced priorities

a. Spending on Cathedral while the economy is failing

b. Uses GHS 34 Million to rent private jets so he can bath in the skies

5. The President is supervising growing insecurity and violence against citizens and the country

a. Inability to protect us against Galamsey

b. Takoradi girls abducted and killed

c. Ahmed Suale's murderers are still at large

d. Failure to hold Aisha Huang accountable

6. The President and his cronies have profited from our misfortune

a. Galamsey is perpetrated by people of power

b. Databank (Ken Ofori Atta, significant shareholder) and Black Star Brokerage (Charles Adu-Boahen, significant shareholder) have earned 150 million GHS from 2018 to 2021 as transaction advisers and bookrunners for government.

c. Acres of land in Achimota Forest taken by Sir John

Protesters Also Detailed Their Demands For The Kume Preko Reloaded Demonstrations

1. Protesters say two years is too far "to endure these hardships".

The say the president, vice and finance minister must resign by Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

"Baring which we call on Parliament to impeach the president".

2. After the President and his Vice have resigned or been impeached, Speaker

a. Convene a transitional government of national unity which should take steps to:

i. Cushion the Ghanaian worker (including reducing inflation, removing e-levy, drastically reducing taxes on fuel, and revising public sector wages)

ii. Put together a fiscal credibility management team to work towards reestablishing credibility in Ghana's economy

b. Convene a constitutional review to:

i. devolve a lot of power from the Executive

ii. Elect MMDCEs on a non-partisan basis

iii. And ensure we have a constitution that truly works for the ordinary Ghanaian and holds public officers accountable

c. Convene a national grassroots discussion about governance that will consider how to

i. Reform local government by democratizing and devolving political, economic, and social power throughout society

ii. Remove the perverse structural incentives to abuse power (proportional representation systems and severance of the current linkage of MPs to geographical constituencies)

iii. Strengthen accountability and transparency systems; and

iv. Stiffen and execute sanctions for abuse of power.

d. Lead parliament to pass a law to make it mandatory for every appointee to appear before CHRAJ to justify their assets in accordance with article 286 (4) of the constitution (1992). This should be without prejudice to the Special Prosecutor's power to prosecute such persons.

Protesters Brandish Placards Against Akufo-Addo Like “Sika Mpɛ Mismanagement”

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that protesters at the Kume Preko Reloaded demonstration are using inscriptions on their placards to hit hard at the president.

Some of the placards read “sika mpɛ mismanagement” which means, money hates mismanagement in apparent clapback to the president's "sika mpɛ dede".

Other placards being brandished by protesters read "greedy bofrot" and "Ghana mpɛ Nana" all in efforts to show their displeasure against Nana Akufo-Addo.

Popular lawyer Martin Kpebu is lead organiser with support from other pressure groups.

