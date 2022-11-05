Protesters at the Kume Preko Reloaded demonstration are using inscriptions on their placards to hit hard at the president

Some of the placards read “sika mpɛ mismanagement” which means, money hates mismanagement in apparent clapback to the president's "sika mpɛ dede"

Other placards being brandished by protesters read "greedy bofrot" and "Ghana mpɛ Nana" all in efforts to show their displeasure against Nana Akufo-Addo

Popular lawyer Martin Kpebu is lead organiser with support from other pressure groups

Thousands of protesters taking part in the Kume Preko Reloaded demonstration have found interesting ways to send their disapproval of Nana Akufo-Addo's government.

They are using placards with interesting inscriptions to criticise the president and his team of economists.

One interesting placard read “sika mpɛ mismanagement” which means, money hates mismanagement in apparent clapback to the president's "sika mpɛ dede" comment during his address on the economy.

Others read "Ghana mpɛ Nana" or "Ghana does not like Nana". Others said "The Battle Over The Lord Sef".

Here are some other interesting inscriptions on the placards protesters are brandishing at the ongoing demonstration.

Martin Kpebu States Reasons Demonstrators Want Akufo-Addo And Bawumia To Resign

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that lead organiser of the demonstrations Martin Kpebu has said the president must resign because has plunged Ghana into poverty while his family becomes wealthy.

Kpebu said the frustration Ghanaians were going through due to the terrible state of the economy and the blatant conflict of interest situations are good reasons to kick out Nana Akufo-Addo and vice president Mahamudu Bawumia.

The popular lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner made the comments in a speech ahead of the mammoth street protest on Friday, November 4, 2022.

The street protests started at the Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah Circle at 7am local time.

They subsequently marched through the 28th February Road to Farisco Junction after the numbers picked up and went through the Liberia Road.

They will converge at the Black Star Square (or the Independence Square).

Organisers of the protests have promised that it will be peaceful and has asked trouble makers to stay away.

