The finance minister's absence from Parliament on the first day of the debates on the 2023 budget has angered Minority MPs

The MPs say the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta is not ready to deliver on his responsibilities

Meanwhile, Speaker Alban Bagbin disclosed that the minister had sought permission to attend to another important national assignment

Legislators in Ghana's Parliament were disappointed after finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta failed to show up on the first day of debates on the 2023 budget he presented last week.

The debate in Parliament started on Tuesday, November 29 and it is one of the ways the Legislative body fine-tunes key proposals in the policy document.

It was expected that the minister, who presented the budget to the House on Thursday, November 24, 2022, would avail himself or a representative to take part in the debate to improve the budget statement for next year.

However, the finance minister and a significant number of the Majority caucus failed to show up in Parliament.

Deputy Minority whip Ahmed Ibrahim said in Parliament that his side sees the minister's absence as an indication that he is not cut out to be the finance minister.

“It is only appropriate that the Finance Minister must be here. If he is not ready to do the job, he should let the House know. He must be here for us to make our inputs, we are in a critical stage as a country,” Citi News quoted the member of the Minority leadership.

But in a quick rebuttal, Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu explained that the finance minister has not flouted any law.

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin later disclosed that the minister sought permission to absent himself for another important national assignment.

