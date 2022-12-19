The newly elected National Chairman of the largest opposition NDC has shared details behind his 'war smocks.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia has carved a niche for his smocks which he dons for tension-filled party events, including the just-ended national delegates congress

He explains that he dons the traditional outfit to indicate his readiness for whatever battle he will be confronted with

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the newly elected National Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has disclosed why he chooses to wear 'war smocks.'

Known for that traditional regalia, Asiedu Nketia has couched an identity for himself with the symbolic smocks whenever there's a tension-filled party event.

Newly elected NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia in his 'war smock' Image Credit: @cdzas

Source: Facebook

Asiedu Nketia Shows Up In 'War Smock' For NDC Congress

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, when the NDC went to the polls to elect its national executives on a four-year mandate, Asiedu Nketia again stepped up in one of the smocks, which was black with talisman-like emblems with patches of the party colours.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking in an interview, he explained that anytime he appears in the symbolic smock, then there is a battle.

Asiedu Nketia Explains Why He Decided To Wear A 'War Smock' For Saturday's Congress

He said during the National Delegates Congress; he chose to wear the black war smock to indicate his readiness for the task ahead of winning the elections.

"I wear this type of costume occasionally when the occasion demands. It is our traditional war battle dress, so when you are going into battle, you wear it, and you know I'm referred to as the General of NDC for a good reason because people think that whenever there is a crisis, I am the one who is called upon to take the lead. Traditionally this is the regalia of a war general and so on occasion like this is the dress...," he said.

NDC Congress: Asiedu Nketia Wins Chairmanship Race After Beating Ofosu-Ampofo In Landslide Victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asiedu Nketia had, in a landslide victory, clinched the National Chairmanship position from the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

Asiedu Nketia, the immediate past General Secretary, in a keenly contested election, polled 5,569 of the valid votes cast to secure his landslide victory.

The 65-year-old politician who had served in the General Secretary position for the last 17 years secured 65.17% of the votes to eliminate competition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh