Former Black Stars player Edwin Gyimah’s sister has pleaded with him for forgiveness following a tense family dispute involving hijacking the footballer’s residence.

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Auntie Naa: Edwin Gyimah’s Sister Begs for Forgiveness: “Felicia Is Very Calm Today”

Source: Facebook

The emotional appeal was made during an interview with renowned Ghanaian radio presenter Auntie Naa and her crew after they stormed the home of the embattled footballer.

The visit came after earlier reports that his mother and sister had taken control of the property, refusing him access to his own property.

In the aftermath of the confrontation, the sister, identified as Felicia, broke down and appealed for reconciliation, expressing regret over the situation.

“Gyimah is my sibling and I love him from the bottom of my heart. Whatever it is, I am asking for forgiveness. He is my younger brother,” she said during the interview live on radio after the Ghana Police and Auntie Naa's team raided the house to evacuate them.

Watch the moment Edwin Gyimah’s sister, Felicia, pleaded for her brother’s forgiveness in the TikTok video below.

Edwin Gyimah's sister begs for six-month advance

Felicia and the mother are also pleading for permission to remain in the house temporarily while they search for alternative accommodation. However, reports indicate that the footballer has insisted that they vacate the property immediately.

“The house is his, but we are asking for six months to find somewhere else to stay,” she shared with Auntie Naa.

According to accounts surrounding the situation, the family is said to have hijacked the footballer’s house for over 10 years. The situation drew public attention after the embatled football star took the matter to Auntie Naa's live radio to help him retrieve his house.

with claims that the player has faced financial difficulties and, at times, had no place to stay despite owning the property.

The matter continues to generate discussion as both sides navigate a deeply personal and emotional family dispute.

Source: YEN.com.gh