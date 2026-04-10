"Don’t Politicise LGBTQ+ Issues": Lawrence Tetteh Advises Politicians

Rev Lawrence Tetteh has urged politicians to avoid politicising the anti-LGBTQ+ debate, warning that it could create division and harm relationships

He called for greater sensitivity, noting that religious leaders, traditional authorities, and cultural institutions largely oppose homosexuality

He also prayed for President John Mahama, expressing support for his leadership amid ongoing public debate over the issue

Renowned Ghanaian televangelist Rev Lawrence Tetteh has weighed in on the recent debates on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Speaking on GTV on Thursday, April 9, 2026, he cautioned politicians against politicising the debate on homosexuality, warning that it could result in division and cause harm.

Rev Lawrence Tetteh advises politicians against politicising LGBTQ issues. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

He said politicians must be careful not to let their political considerations override relationships and public trust.

“I am appealing to politicians not to politicise homosexualism because if you don't take care, in our bid to try to be politically right, we will offend people who love us dearly, and I will say that people who love you don’t hurt them,” he cautioned.

“And so, let us think about the welfare and let’s also know that the religious community, and not just the religious community, the traditionalists, the culture, and our kings and our chiefs are also against it. So, let’s find a place well in our hearts to make sure this bill doesn't become like what it became the last time,” he suggested.

Rev Tetteh also expressed support for President John Mahama, praying for wisdom and strength in leadership.

“We wish President John Dramani Mahama well... I’m praying that God helps him to get the people around him to build him to that capacity where he will come to that place and know that the God of the Assemblies of God he serves will protect and support him definitely, regardless of what his situation is,” he added.

The reverend minister made these remarks amid mounting pressure from some quarters to comment on President Mahama's recent statements on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

President Mahama recently stated that the anti-LGBTQ+ bill is not a major concern for most Ghanaians.

His Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, reiterated this sentiment and suggested that the debate was a waste of time.

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Catholic Bishops replies Mahama on LGBTQ debate

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has weighed in on the raging debate about the importance of the passage of the LGBTQ+ bill, sparked by President John Mahama.

President Mahama recently stated that the anti-LGBTQ+ bill is not a major concern for most Ghanaians.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 10, 2026, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference expressed its disappointment with the comments made by the President and his Minister for Government Communication.

In a publication by Citi News, the Catholic Bishops said the President’s and his Minister’s comments risk diminishing the importance of issues that many Ghanaians consider fundamental to the country’s moral and cultural fabric.

According to them, moral questions tied to identity and social structure cannot be treated as secondary concerns in Ghana’s development agenda.

They therefore cautioned politicians against downplaying the national conversation on family values.

National development, they argue, cannot be sustained by economic policy alone, stressing that values form what they described as the “invisible architecture” that underpins stable societies.

The Conference urged stakeholders, including government, Parliament, religious leaders, traditional authorities, and civil society, to engage constructively and with mutual respect.

“The tone of our discourse matters as much as its content,” the statement noted, adding that national conversations should build trust rather than deepen division.

“The family, in quiet ways, is a nation’s most efficient social welfare system,” the statement said, cautioning that weakening its moral foundation could undermine long-term development.

President John Mahama backs possible anti-LGBTQ legislation in Ghana, giving assurances that he will sign it into law. Photo credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

Bagbin directs Parliament to schedule Anti-LGBTQ Bill

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, had directed the Business Committee to schedule the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2025, popularly known as the anti-LGBT bill, for consideration.

The bill, sponsored by some members of Parliament, sought to criminalise LGBTQ activities in Ghana.

Speaker Bagbin's directive followed a Financial Impact Analysis report, which showed that the bill does not impose any financial burden on the consolidated fund.

Source: YEN.com.gh