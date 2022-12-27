An economist has reiterated calls for President Nana Akufo-Addo to reduce the size of his government

Professor Godfred Bokpin has called on the president to resign from office if he cannot govern Ghana with 40 ministers

The comments of the economist follow amendments to the Domestic Debt Exchange programme to now include individual bondholders

Professor Godfred Bokpin, a renowned economist, has joined demands for President Nana Akufo-Addo to reduce the size of his government.

According to him, the president has no business being in office if he cannot govern Ghana with 40 ministers.

A Drastic Reduction In Government Size Will Save Ghana Some Revenue - Prof Bokpin

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News, the Finance Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School said a drastic reduction in the size of government would save Ghana some revenue.

“As a matter of urgency, a reduction in the size of ministers…if our President cannot govern with less than 40 ministers and the other reforms, he should resign and give Ghana a chance,” he said.

He explained further that some ministers have been idle in their various ministries, hence the need for government to merge some of them.

Prof Godfred Bokpin: Suspend Ex-Gratia Payments To State Officials Till 2040

He also called for ex-gratia payments to state officials to be suspended until 2040, when the country was well out of the woods regarding the current economic crisis.

The comments on the economy follow amendments to the terms of the Domestic Debt Exchange programme to include individual bondholders with a further extension of the expiration date to January 16, 2023.

