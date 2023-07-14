The Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, will contest at the Awutu Senya West constituency NPP primary

Arhin formally declared his intent to contest the Awutu Senya West constituency seat in a post on Facebook

The aspirant said he will continue to support the NPP in the constituency even if he loses the primary

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, is eyeing a move from the Jubilee House to Parliament.

Arhin plans to contest the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Awutu Senya West constituency in the Central Region.

He formally declared his intentions to contest the seat in a post on Facebook.

Regardless of the outcome of the primary, Arhin said his support for the NPP in the constituency would not waver.

This is to confirm, officially, that I will be contesting the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party in the Awutu Senya West constituency in the Central Region. Win or lose, my commitment to ensuring the constituency returns to the fold of the NPP in 2024 is unwavering.

Awutu-Senya West is currently represented by the National Democratic Congress' Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui in Parliament.

Development projects in Awutu Senya West

Arhin is no stranger to development in the Awutu-Senya West constituency.

YEN.com.gh has reported on his commissioning of a library at Awutu Beraku in the constituency.

The library was the first of three constructed by the Eugene Arhin Foundation in the Awutu Senya West Constituency.

It was constructed with the support of the Ghana Library Authority and the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications.

Messy divorce

There was some controversy around Arhin after his divorce battle with his wife was made public in 2021.

His then-wife Gloria Assan Arhin filed for divorce to end their eight-year-old marriage.

In a leaked suit, she listed several properties she wanted a piece of, which she claimed were owned by Arhin.

The list of properties included a 16-apartment building at Bubuashie.

