Agradaa has shared her prison experience, urging others to avoid legal troubles and cherish their freedom

She advocated for peaceful resolutions, emphasising the importance of humility in the face of adversity

Social media reactions praised Agradaa's newfound wisdom and reflected on the value of freedom

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Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Agradaa, is urging the public to do whatever it takes to stay out of prison, including swallowing their pride and apologising, after describing her own eight months of incarceration as one of the hardest experiences of her life.

Agradaa shares prison experience and advises Ghanaians about freedom. Photo source: @originalagradaa, @serwaahgh1

Source: TikTok

Speaking in her appearance on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime on Onua TV, the General Overseer of Heaven Way Chapel International said prison is nothing like people imagine it to be, and those who think their status or connections will protect them are dangerously mistaken.

"Anything that will connect you to prison, stay away from it. Let no one lie to you and make you feel you're too big. If someone threatens you with a legal fight, apologise," she said.

She recounted waking up at 5:30 a.m. every day, scrubbing gutters and toilets, carrying blocks and eating zomkoli, a stark contrast to the life she had known outside.

"I spent eight months in prison, I ate zomkoli, I went to bed at 5:30, I scrubbed gutters and toilets, I even carried blocks. Prison is real," she said.

Agradaa urged anyone caught up in a dispute or legal matter to pursue a peaceful resolution before things escalate, and to apologise and seek forgiveness in court if necessary, not as a sign of weakness, she implied, but as an act of self-preservation.

She also used the moment to thank her husband for standing by her throughout the eight months she was incarcerated.

"Cherish your freedom," she said, closing with the kind of plainness that only comes from someone who knows exactly what losing it feels like.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Agradaa's prison advice

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

D-fori11 said:

"For the very first time, I think this lady has said something very meaningful, full of wisdom."

Nana Komfo Amo II said:

"Prison is a place of training, and it changes people from their bad habits and attitudes. Mama Pat has changed. Glory be to God.Amen."

Everything Vibes said:

"One sensible lesson I took from what she said is “Cherish your Freedom."

@Daakye hemaa Thunder sai

"Upon everything, she advised us so that we won't go through the situation that she went through."

kwameisaac24 said:

"Freedom is indeed the greatest. if your in a cell or prison, no one hears you ooi."

Agradaa 'sacks' woman from seat in church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa had raised eyebrows with her actions during church service at the Heavenway Champion International Ministry on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

In a video, the controversial televangelist fumed and got a woman moved from her seat to the back of the church for sleeping while she was preaching

Agradaa's actions towards her member at the Heavenway church have triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh