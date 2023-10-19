South Dayi Member of Parliament Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has criticised Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s donation to Akosombo Dam spillage flood victims

Dafeamekpor suggested that Bawumia’s GH¢160,000 donation was too small and discriminatory when compared to his past donations

The South Dayi Member of Parliament compared the donation to the GH¢12 million Bawumia gave to disaster victims in Sierra Leone in the past

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s GH¢160,000 donation to the relief efforts after flooding from the Akosombo Dam spillage has been met with some derision from some critics.

South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor felt the donation was too small when compared to similar gestures from the Vice President in the past.

Bawumia donated GH₵160,000 of his personal funds to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage. Source: Facebook/@Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

In a post on Twitter, Dafeamekpor pointed out that the Vice President had donated GH¢12 million to Sierra Leone disaster victims.

"When we talk of deliberate discrimination, they say no," Dafeamekpor added.

Flooding from Akosombo Dam spillage

YEN.com.gh reported that affected persons have been ruing their losses after heavy rains and the spillage of the dam.

Homes have been flooded in the three Tongu districts, while tilapia farms near the riverbanks have notably been destroyed.

Akufo-Addo faces backlash over comments to victims

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that President Akufo-Addo was criticised over some remarks on the Akosombo Dam spillage victims.

The President said if it were about which community voted for him, he wouldn't be there to sympathise with them.

However, on social media, many Ghanaians felt that comment was unnecessary, although a few saw nothing wrong with it.

Support for affected farmers

Farmers affected by the spilling of Akosombo and Kpong dams will benefit from $40 million in support.

The support money is coming from the World Bank-funded Food Systems Resilience Programme.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, announced this monetary support for farmers devastated.

