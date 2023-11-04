Confusion erupted in Assin Central as supporters of Kennedy Agyapong accused Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's agent of misbehaviour

In a video on X, a man who claims to be an agent of the flagbearer aspirant vented his spleen against the misconduct

He alleged Bawumia's agent had been allowed by the Electoral Commission (EC) officer to breach the rule of secret balloting

A video of the moment confusion erupted in Assin Central as supporters of Kennedy Agyapong lashed out at Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's agent for alleged misconduct has surfaced.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspirants Agyapong and Vice-President Dr Bawumia are among the four candidates vying for the flagbearer position to lead the party in the 2024 general election.

In a video on X, supporters of Ken Agyapong accused the agent of Dr Bawumia at the Assin Central voting centre of unfair behaviour. They alleged that the agent had been allowed to sit too close to the Electoral Commission (EC) official, breaching the rule of secret balloting.

''Bawumia's agent has been allowed to sit too close to the ballot box and EC official, though it's meant to be a secret ballot. How can we have a peaceful election if this is allowed to continue? We won't allow it,'' he claimed.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh