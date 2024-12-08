Independent presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen congratulated John Mahama and the NDC on their emphatic victory in the 2024 elections

In his statement, he called for unity to preserve peace and foster Ghana's progress, emphasising that the election's true winner is the nation itself

Several social media users who saw his post applauded Alan Kyerematen for his statesmanship and goodwill

Independent presidential candidate in the 2024 election, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has sent a congratulatory message to John Mahama even before the Electoral Commission (EC) declares the final results.

In a post on X, Alan Kyerematen admitted that he had lost and the nation needed to be united for a better future.

Independent Candidate, Alan Kyeremanten, sends a congratulatory message to John Mahama. Photo credit: @alankyerematen & @JDMahama

In his caption for his press statement, Alan Kyeremanten said:

“Gracious in defeat, united for Ghana. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to H.E. John Dramani Mahama and the NDC for their emphatic victory in the 2024 General Elections. Let us all come together to preserve peace, foster progress, and make our nation great and strong.”

In his press statement, Alan Kyeremanten congratulated John Mahama and the NDC for the emphatic win. He also commended all presidential and parliamentary candidates for conducting themselves responsibly.

“Let us all remember that there are no winners or losers in this election. It is Ghana that has emerged victorious, through the mercy and grace of our Living God.”

The full statement is below:

Netizens react to Alan's congratulatory message

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the post shared by Alan Kyerematen on X. Read them below:

@GhanaSocialUni said:

"You did your best .. we love you and hope Mahama adds you to his team to make Ghana great again! 💛🦋."

@_abochie wrote:

"We need you back at the NPP."

@fawogyimiiko said:

"Thank you JM. project 2028 begins now ❤️

@DaveGraham2637 wrote:

"This is a mark of true leadership and statesmanship. Ghana needs such unity and respect among leaders to move the nation forward."

@DaveGraham2637 said:

"Alan's gracious congratulations to John Mahama demonstrate maturity and patriotism. This is the kind of leadership Ghanaians look up to not opeele."

Bawumia concedes to Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that the NPP's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded defeat in the 2024 presidential elections.

Dr Bawumia called the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, to congratulate him.

The Vice President subsequently addressed the nation to announce his concession and Mahama as president-elect.

