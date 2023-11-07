After the NPP presidential race, Ken Agyapong initially praised the election process and expressed support for Vice President Bawumia's 2024 presidential campaign

However, Kennedy's campaign spokesperson, Ralph Agyapong, hinted at a potential change in Kennedy's commitment

While Ken Agyapong's stance remains uncertain, he initially pledged his support for Bawumia's campaign, emphasising party unity and the goal to "break the 8"

In the aftermath of the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer race on November 4, 2023, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong initially commended the election process as fair and transparent.

He also offered his support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential bid in 2024.

However, recent statements from Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team suggest a potential shift in his commitment.

Kennedy Agyapoing extends his index finger to point at something during an interview. Source: Facebook/@Kennedy Agyapong Fanpage

A report sighted by YEN.com.gh reveals that Ralph Agyapong, a private legal practitioner who serves as Kennedy Agyapong's campaign spokesperson and is his brother, hinted at a broader perspective.

He implied that Kennedy may be considering factors beyond the 2024 campaign and might not actively engage in Dr Bawumia's presidential race.

Agyapong expressed concerns about critics within the party, particularly Adomako Baafi and Miracles Aboagye, who had previously criticised Kennedy's support for the Vice President.

He questioned the wisdom of having these individuals share a campaign platform with Kennedy, given their prior negative comments.

When asked if this implied a complete boycott of the Bawumia campaign, Ralph Agyapong refrained from providing a definitive response.

Instead, he stated that Kennedy was in a contemplative phase regarding his role within the party. While he affirmed Kennedy's party membership, the specifics of his involvement would be decided in the future, potentially around 2028.

In a subsequent interview with Okay FM, Ralph Agyapong stated that no formal discussions had taken place about Kennedy serving as Dr Bawumia's running mate.

He pointed out the contradictory nature of party leaders seeking support for the vice president while simultaneously asserting that Kennedy's statements were detrimental to the party's interests.

He underscored the importance of party unity and their shared objective to "break the eight" by defeating the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming election.

The NPP presidential primaries were held on November 4, 2023, with Dr Bawumia securing a win, that although significant, failed to meet the expectations and predictions of his campaign.

He garnered a total of 118,210 votes, a commanding 61.47% of the total, effectively surpassing his primary rival, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, who garnered 71,996 votes, representing 37.41%.

Ken Agyapong has said that he is not perturbed by the outcome of the polls.

Bawumia gets a huge welcome after NPP flagbearer victory

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Dr Bawumia returned to his office on Monday, November 6, 2024, after emerging victorious in the NPP flagbearer race to a rousing welcome.

Presidential staffer donning white attire gathered at the forecourt of the Jubilee House to welcome his convoy amid applause and cheers.

