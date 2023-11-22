Hopeson Adorye, who has been expelled from the NPP, has announced a change in his voting pattern for the 2024 elections

Initially planning to support Alan Kyerematen and an NPP parliamentary candidate, Adorye now backs Alan Cash for the presidency and an NDC parliamentary candidate following his expulsion

Adorye has also predicted mass resignations within the NPP and claims over 5 million individuals are ready to support Alan Kyerematen

Hopeson Adorye has declared a shift in his voting pattern for the upcoming 2024 national elections.

He is one of the four recently expelled from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for supporting the breakaway founding member of the party, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

He was expelled from the party in a statement issued on Monday, November 20, 2023, along with Yaw Buaben Asamoah, Nana Ohene Ntow and Boniface Abubakar Siddique.

Predicting mass resignations within the NPP in the lead-up to the 2024 elections, Adorye also claims that over 5 million individuals are poised to express their support for Kyerematen.

Hopeson Adorye and an old photo of NPP supporters at a rally. Facebook/@newpatrioticpartyghana

According to a report by GhanaWeb, Adorye claims he initially planned to vote for Alan Kyerematen in the presidential election and an NPP parliamentary candidate, but his expulsion has prompted a re-evaluation of his political allegiance.

Formerly the Deputy National Security Coordinator in charge of airports, Adorye now expresses support for Alan Kyerematen in the presidential election and an NDC parliamentary candidate.

Disputing the party's claim of firing him, Adorye asserts his awareness of the party's constitution and acknowledges that openly supporting the former Trade and Industry Minister automatically results in the forfeiture of his NPP membership.

He stated that he was aware of party structures and dismissed his expulsion from the party as a mere formality.

He foresees the 2024 elections as a contest between the NPP and the Movement for Change, rather than the traditional NPP versus NDC narrative.

Buaben Asamoa says NPP has nothing to offer voters

Former NPP Communications Director Yaw Buabeng Asamoa has also criticised the selection process of Vice President Bawumia as the NPP's presidential candidate. He said Bawumia's selection means the party has nothing new to offer Ghanaians.

Asamoa contends in a statement that the lack of genuine choice in candidate selection for both NPP and NDC leads to a loss of trust in duopoly politics and increased apathy among voters.

He stressed the growing demand for credible third-force leadership, suggesting that the current process may result in a decline in voter enthusiasm for the two main political parties.

Ohene Ntow says he's unfazed by expulsion

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Nana Ohene Ntow is nonchalant about his recent expulsion from the party for supporting John Alan Kyerematen.

Ohene Ntow, familiar with party rules, states the NPP constitution has not been breached in the decision taken by the party, but he has also not done anything untoward.

Despite his past leadership role, Ohene Ntow claims he has felt ostracised for the past 13 years within the party.

Source: YEN.com.gh