Prophet Opambour has extended spiritual guidance to Kennedy Agyapong after his defeat in the NPP presidential primaries

Opambour commended Agyapong's supporters for displaying dignified conduct at a recent funeral, appreciating their decorum

There was a clash between Alan Kyerematen's supporters and Bawumia supporters at Theresa Kufuor's funeral, but Agyapong's supporters composed themselves, prompting Obambour to praise Agyapong

The founder and spiritual leader of Ebenezer Miracle Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, known as Opambour, has offered guidance to Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Agyapong on how he can become president.

The advice follows Agyapong's defeat in the recently held New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries on November 4, 2023.

Opambour extended an invitation to Kennedy Agyapong to seek direction and spiritual support from him should he decide to contest in future elections.

Opambour (L) and Kennedy Agyapong.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the prophet expressed his willingness to offer prayers to secure victory for Agyapong and pave the way for his success.

Commending Agyapong's supporters for their dignified conduct during the funeral of the late First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, Opambour applauded them for not engaging in disruptive behaviour, particularly during Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's presence.

During a broadcast on his Prophet 1 TV, Opambour acknowledged Agyapong's composed demeanour after losing the NPP primaries to Dr Bawumia.

"That is commendable [that Agyapong's supporters did not heckle Bawumia's supporters at the funeral of the late Theresa Kufuor], and God will bless him. If he decides to run for election again, he should seek me out for victory," he advised.

The strong presence of NPP supporters at the November 18, 2023, funeral of Theresa Kufuor saw a clash between supporters of Alan Kyerematen and Dr Bawumia.

The incident, captured in a video, highlighted the intense rivalry between the factions.

Opambour's praise for Agyapong's supporters stems from their respectful behaviour during the funeral, contrasting with the disruptions caused by Alan's supporters.

Kennedy Agyapong will be president of Ghana one day - Owusu-Bempah

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that popular preacher Isaac Owusu-Bempah of the Glorious Word Miracle Power Ministries prophesied Kennedy Agyapong's future presidency in Ghana during a sermon on November 19, 2023.

Despite Agyapong's recent loss in the NPP flagbearer bid, Owusu-Bempah insists Agyapong will become president if he maintains good health, fulfils specific conditions, and stays connected with God.

Owusu-Bempah also issued a caution to the NPP against complacency in the 2024 elections.

