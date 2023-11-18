Supporters of the New Patriotic Party and followers of Alan Kyeremanten squared off during former First Lady Theresa Kufuor's funeral

During the event taking place at taking place at the Heroes Park in Kumasi, the two sides hooted at each other

Alan Kyerematen rocked the NPP when resigned from it after dropping out of the party's flagbearer race

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party and followers of Alan Kyeremanten were seen hooting at each other at the former First Lady Theresa Kufuor's final funeral ceremony.

During the event taking place at taking place at the Heroes Park in Kumasi, the two sides squared off in a non-violent manner.

Kyerematen earlier suggested that the NPP favoured Bawumia. Source: Facebook/@Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia/@Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen

Source: Facebook

Per a Citi News video, the NPP supporters later sang pro-NPP songs and chanted the name of their flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia.

Kyerematen resigned from the NPP after dropping out of the party's flagbearer race.

He felt the process for electing the flagbearer was unfair and now plans to contest the presidency as an independent candidate.

NPP rejects Alan's claims of unfair electoral process

Meanwhile, the NPP refuted claims of an unfair election process during the August 26, 2023 Super Delegates Congress.

The governing party said it did not favour any flagbearer race aspirant, as Kyeremanten alleged.

The NPP also noted unhappiness about Kyeremanten's withdrawal from the NPP flagbearer race.

NPP MPs distance themselves from Alan

YEN.com.gh reported that some NPP MPs are coming out to cut ties with Kyerematen following his resignation from the party.

The Mpreaeso MP, Davis Ansah Opoku, said over 20 NPP MPs who supported Kyerematen were sticking with the party.

The Deputy Finance Minister and Atiwa East MP, Abena Osei-Asare, also distanced herself from Kyerematen's decision to leave the NPP.

Asare said she remained dedicated to the NPP and called for unity.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh