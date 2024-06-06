The National Democratic Congress has suspended four executives from the Amenfi Central Constituency

The National Democratic Congress has suspended four executives from the Amenfi Central Constituency in the Western Region.

According to a statement signed by the party's general secretary, the four were suspended for alleged "anti-party behaviour."

The suspended executives are Raphael Andoh Kwaw (Constituency Chairman), Richmond Aleke (Constituency Organiser), Grace Kwaw (Women's Organiser), and Janet Fynn (Deputy Women's Organiser).

Their suspensions are effective immediately and will last for an initial period of six months, with the possibility of an extension.

The statement further clarifies that the suspended members' affiliation with the NDC is temporarily revoked, and the case will be referred to the party's National Disciplinary Committee for further investigation and potential disciplinary action.

The Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah, has been summoned before the NDC's Political Committee.

To ensure continued operations in the constituency, the party has established an interim Presidential Campaign Task Force for Amenfi Central.

