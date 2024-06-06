NDC Suspends 4 Amenfi Central Constituency Executives: "Anti-Party Behavior"
- The National Democratic Congress has suspended four executives from the Amenfi Central Constituency
- The four were suspended for alleged anti-party behaviour, according to a statement from the party
- The suspensions are effective immediately and will last for an initial period of six months, with the possibility of an extension
The National Democratic Congress has suspended four executives from the Amenfi Central Constituency in the Western Region.
According to a statement signed by the party's general secretary, the four were suspended for alleged "anti-party behaviour."
The suspended executives are Raphael Andoh Kwaw (Constituency Chairman), Richmond Aleke (Constituency Organiser), Grace Kwaw (Women's Organiser), and Janet Fynn (Deputy Women's Organiser).
Their suspensions are effective immediately and will last for an initial period of six months, with the possibility of an extension.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
The statement further clarifies that the suspended members' affiliation with the NDC is temporarily revoked, and the case will be referred to the party's National Disciplinary Committee for further investigation and potential disciplinary action.
The Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah, has been summoned before the NDC's Political Committee.
To ensure continued operations in the constituency, the party has established an interim Presidential Campaign Task Force for Amenfi Central.
NPP supporters in Volta Region begin defecting to NDC
YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that some New Patriotic Party supporters in the Ketu North have joined the opposition National Democratic Congress.
The supporters attributed their defection to lousy governance under the Akufo-Addo administration.
Some defecting supporters used to be executives of the New Patriotic Party in the constituency.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.