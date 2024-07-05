A senior military officer has been declared wanted by an Accra Circuit Court over a GH¢136,000 recruitment scam

The officer, Captain Abel Nartey, is alleged to have collected GH¢120,000 out of the GH¢136,000

The victim in the case is a trader residing at Darkuman, who was introduced to the suspects in 2021

Nartey was stationed at Army Headquarters in Burma Camp, Accra.

The prosecution told the court that the Regional Criminal Investigation Department had invited Nartey several times but had not received a response.

According to GNA, wireless communication was also sent to the Military Police and Army headquarters requesting his presence.

Nartey is standing trial alongside Clement Ayomah, a military officer who pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit a crime and defrauding by false pretences.

The complainant in the case is one George Ofori Amoako, a trader residing at Darkuman, who was introduced to the suspects in 2021

Ayomah told him they had recruitment slots and collected GH¢136,000 to enlist 12 people in the Ghana Armed Force, seven in the Ghana Police Service, and three in the Ghana Immigration Service.

After taking the money, Ayomah failed to honour his promise and began playing hide and seek with the complainant.

The prosecution said in March 2023, a report was made to the Police, and Ayomah was arrested.

In Ayomah’s police statement, he admitted taking the money and said he gave some to Nartey, who is at large.

The prosecution said Ayomah has since refunded GH¢50,000.

Two arrested for recruitment fraud

YEN.com.gh reported that a Pwalugu Police Training School recruit was arrested for fraud.

The recruit was arrested for forging a KNUST certificate to get enlisted into the service.

The suspect subsequently confessed to having forged the certificate after he was interrogated.

Three men pretending to be police officers were also arrested around the same time at Asawase in the Ashanti Region.

The fake police officers patrolled polling stations during district assembly and unit committee elections in December 2023.

