Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Abu Jinapor, 4 other new faces in Akufo-Addo's cabinet

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday, June 10, 2021, released a list of 19 people who he had appointed to be a part of his executive cabinet.

The president did this in line with the 1992 constitution which allows him to put together not less than 10 and not more than 19 people for his cabinet.

Akufo-Addo's 19-member ministerial composition on his executive cabinet saw the introduction of some six new faces and portfolios, which were not in his first cabinet to help take part in decision making in his government.

Interestingly, all six new faces are men who head very important sectors in Akufo-Addo's government.

In view of this, YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of these six ministers and probably reasons why they have been selected and what they would be contributing to his government.

1. Samuel Abdulai Jinapor - Minister for lands and natural resources

Samuel Abu Jinapor is known to be the brother of NDC's former deputy energy minister, John Jinapor. For several years until his success in winning the Damongo seat, Samuel Abu Jinapor was Akufo-Addo's personal aide before he became president.

Inasmuch as there is a saying that familiarity breeds contempt, Abu happened to be in the good books of president Akufo-Addo when he was nominated as lands minister.

Abu Jinapor who happens to be a lawyer by profession, was identified as an active student leader some 15 years ago by Richard Anane.

His contribution to Akufo-Addo's cabinet might help resolve the galamsey menace which the president has vowed to resolve. Abu Jinapor is only 37 years old.

2. Yaw Osei Adutwum - Minister of Education

In cases where people have complained of Akufo-Addo forcing to put square pegs in round holes, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum happens to be a perfect fit for the education ministry.

The 57-year-old Bosomtwe MP happens to be an educationist who has served well in administration, management and teaching.

In president Akufo-Addo's first term, he was the deputy minister of education serving Matthew Opoku Prempeh who is now the energy minister.

Dr Adutwum's addition to the executive cabinet of Akufo-Addo will help make good education policy and also help with better implementation of government's flagship programme, Free SHS.

He definitely is the man for the job.

3. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal - Minister of tourism, arts, and culture

The former managing director of Graphic Communications Group Limited interestingly found his footing in politics to be the minister of business development in Nana Addo's first term and now, the minister of tourism, arts, and culture.

In president Akufo-Addo's first executive cabinet, the ministry was represented by Catherine Afeku who unfortunately lost her seat in the December 2020 polls.

Awal is known to have special knowledge in business and media related matters. Probably, the president thought him a good candidate for the tourism ministry due to his background.

YEN.com.gh looks forward to contributions Awal will make on the cabinet and how transformed the tourism sector will be in Akufo-Addo's second term.

4. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu - Minister of parliamentary affairs

64-year-old Member of Parliament for the Suame constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been representing his people in Ghana's parliament over the last 24 years.

He happens to be the longest serving member of parliament aside Alban Bagbin who was voted to be the speaker of Ghana's eight parliament.

His experience will serve him well as minister of parliamentary affairs. He has actually held the role since 2017 but is only now joining the cabinet.

This happens to be his first time in Akufo-Addo's cabinet even though he has served in the portfolio as minister of parliamentary affairs since 2017.

This appointment to the cabinet may be understood in terms of the ruling government’s strategies in a parliament where it holds a very slim majority.

5. Godfred Yeboah Dame

Godfred Yeboah Dame, who happens to be the Attorney General and minister of justice at age 42, will be the youngest to hold that position in the Fourth Republic.

Just like Akufo-Addo, Odame will be assuming the position as government’s topmost law enforcer.

He comes into this new role with the experience of being an understudy to Gloria Akuffo in the last government.

6. Francis Asenso-Boakye - Minister of works and housing

The 43-year-old Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency in the Ashanti Region, is serving on Akufo-Addo's cabinet as the minister of works and housing.

Eventhough this is his first time in the president's cabinet, the ministry was represented by his predecessor in the president's first executive parliament.

Asenso-Boakye is a project manager and development specialist by training and has over 10 years experience working in the private and public sectors.

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo has omitted four ministers from his 19-member Cabinet list for his second term.

They are communications and digitisation minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, national security minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, transport minister and gender minister.

The constitution of the 19-member Cabinet is in accordance with Article 76 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.

