A private legal practitioner says he gives up on Ghana each and every passing day

Ace Ankomah who is a leading member of OccupyGhana, also added that the country irritates him very much

He also revealed the new approach adopted by the pressure group to make their voices heard on national issues

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A leading member of the pressure group, OccupyGhana, Ace Anan Ankomah has expressed his disappointment with the current state of the country’s affairs.

According to the private legal practitioner, issues affecting Ghana irritate him hence his resolve to embark on advocacy and social change campaigns.

L-R: Leading Member of OccupyGhana, Ace Ankomah and President Akufo-Addo Image Credit: @NsiaYaw2/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Ace Ankomah: Even Though I give Up On Ghana Every Day; I Try The Next Day To See Whether Things Will Change

Speaking to Accra-based Citi TV, Ace Ankomah also added that he gives on Ghana every day yet tries again the next day to see whether the country can work again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“It’s a painful thing to look at Ghana…Ghana irritates me very much. Every day, I give up on Ghana and the next day, I’m back still trying to see if we can make Ghana well. Every day I say let’s just give up, but sometimes I feel like let’s just forget it. It happens to me and I will say today I won’t bother myself with Ghana, in two hours I’m back writing something about Ghana because this is Ghana.”

Ace Ankomah Reveals Why OccupyGhana No Longer Demonstrates And Has Rather Resorted To Writing

The Managing Partner at Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa and Ankomah law firm also explained why he seems to be silent on national issues and explained that is a way of disciplining himself.

He said that doesn’t make him renege on his duties with Occupy Ghana and revealed how the group decides to make its voice heard on national issues.

He said the group members have desisted from demonstrations and street protests and lately resort to a lot of writing on issues that need change.

Ghanaians Roast Ace Ankomah Over Fake KIA Terminal 3 Flood Post

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ace Ankomah had become the target of strong criticism from a section of Ghanaians following a video post on the reported flooding of Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport.

On Monday, October 1, 2023, reports emerged that the newly-constructed facility had been flooded following a heavy downpour in the capital.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh